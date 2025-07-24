Pune News: Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Behavior With Minor Girls In Pimpri-Chinchwad

A shocking case of crime has came to light where a suspected Municipal Corporation teacher has been arrested for allegedly having indecent acts with a 13-year-old student of class VII at the school and her other friends. As per the reports the incident took place between July 11 and 19, 2025, within the limits of Nigdi police station. The court has remanded the suspected teacher in police custody for three days.

Arrested teacher has been identified as Santosh Haribhau Bendre and case was registered in this regard at Nigdi police station on Wednesday on July 23. Bendre was arrested and produced in court on Thursday (July 24). The court ordered him to be kept in police custody till Saturday (July 26). According to the information given by the police, Santosh Bendre is a teacher at a Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation school. He had indecent acts with the victim minor student and her other friends at the school. He also behaved in a way that would make a woman feel ashamed by peeking into the washroom.

In this case, the police have registered a case under sections 74, 78, 115(2) of the Indian Penal Code 2023, sections 7, 8, 9 (f), 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Assistant Commissioner of Police Sachin Hire is investigating.