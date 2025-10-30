Pune News: Thieves Steal Valuables Worth Rs 10.5 Lakh From Locked House

Pune: Taking advantage of the house being locked, thieves break in and stole valuables worth Rs 10.5 lakh. Case has been registered against the thieves at the Airport Police Station in this regard. According to the information given by the police, Victim along with his family had went to visit at Kashi Vishwanath from October 21 to 28.

Thieves took advantage of the situation and stole valuables such as gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh 51 thousand 93 and cash. The police personnel are conducting further investigation into the case. Victim identified as Kiran Pramod Kumar Jha (Res. Khese Park, Lohegaon, originally from Bihar) has filed a complaint in this regard.

Earlier similar incident of robbery happened which shocked the city's security claims took place on Tuesday afternoon where four unidentified robbers attacked a jewellery shop named 'Gajanan Jewellers' at Vadgaon Budruk in the Sinhagad Road area in broad daylight and looted property worth lakhs. The shop owner and an employee were seriously injured in the attack and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

As per the reports incident, which took place around 11 am, has spread an atmosphere of fear in the entire area. The robbers entered the shop directly and, without saying anything, stabbed the shopkeeper repeatedly, injuring the people in the shop. After that, they took gold and silver jewellery and cash worth lakhs from the shop and fled.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the Sinhagad Road police reached the spot. However, after this incident, citizens are questioning the efficiency of the police. In broad daylight, a shop on the main road is robbed, and when the police get information about it, the robbers flee after stealing everything, which is a serious matter.