Pune News: Tourist Goes Missing at Sinhagad Fort, Rescue Operation Underway

Mumbai including Pune is currently facing medium to heavy rainfall, following which administration has appealed people to go out only if it is necessary. On the other hand, a large number of youth are seen going to the mountains for rain. Famous Sinhagad Fort near Pune is also seeing an influx of tourists. In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old youth who had come from Hyderabad for tourism with his friends suddenly went missing since Wednesday afternoon.

It is reported that he fell into a deep valley from the Tanaji Kada on Sinhagad Fort. However, even after 24 hours, the youth has not been found. According to information, the name of the youth is Gautam Gaikwad and he is originally a resident of Phaltan in Satara district. Gautam currently lives in Hyderabad. On Wednesday (20) afternoon, he had come to Sinhagad Fort for sightseeing with his friends. Around 4:30 pm, all these friends reached near Tanaji Kada on the fort. Gautam left his friends to break, where he was ambushed. When he didn't return after a long time, his friends searched for him in the Tanaji Kada area of the fort. They found his slippers nearby, but not Gautam. Finally, around 8 pm, they contacted the police to report him missing.

Upon receiving news of the incident, Haveli Police immediately arrived at the scene and notified Haveli Disaster Management about Gautam's disappearance, initiating a search operation. Dense fog obscured the ground, and Gautam was found to have fallen from Tanaji Kada. Heavy rains and high winds in the Sinhagad area hampered the search. It's believed Gautam, out for a walk, fell into a deep valley due to the fog. The police suspended the search at 11 pm due to darkness, resuming it at 6 am with a rescue team. As of 4 pm, Gautam remained missing. The incident has caused concern among tourists at Sinhagad Fort, with all eyes on the ongoing search.

Accidents are not uncommon at Sinhagad Fort. Security concerns have resurfaced, especially after previous incidents of tourists falling from the cliffs. The administration urges tourists to exercise caution.