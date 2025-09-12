Pune News: Two-Year-Old Child Dies After Being Hit by Car in Lohegaon’s Air Force Colony

Pune: In a tragic incident, a two-year-old boy died after getting hit by a car in Pune's Lohegaon. A case has been registered against the female driver by the father of the deceased son. According to the complainant, Vidharth's father, Vipin Rajsingh Mavi, who lives in the Air Force Colony, Lohegaon, his two-year-old son Vidharth was playing in front of a house in the Air Force Colony when a female driver living in the colony hit Vidharth. He got seriously injured in the accident.

This accident happened on Thursday, September 11 at around 12:30 pm. Following the accident, he was immediately admitted to a private hospital. Unfortunately, he died before treatment, said police. A case has been registered against the female motorist for being responsible for the accident. Police are currently investigating the matter.

Also Read: Pune Crime: Woman Pressured to Sleep With Father-in-Law After Husband’s Impotence Revealed

Following the accident, he was immediately admitted to a private hospital. Unfortunately, he died before treatment, said police. A case has been registered against the female motorist for being responsible for the accident. Police are currently investigating the matter.