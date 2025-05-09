Pune: Old Bomb Shells Found Near Pimpri Railway Station Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Two old bomb shells were found near Pimpri railway station on Friday afternoon, May 9, sparking concern amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions. The discovery triggered a swift response from police and bomb disposal teams. According to Pimpri Senior Police Inspector Ashok Kadlag, the shells were located near a scrap shop adjacent to the station around 12 pm on Friday. Upon receiving the information, Pimpri police, the bomb detection squad, and crime branch officers rushed to the site. The bomb detection team inspected and safely seized the shells.

A joint inspection of the site was conducted by the police and the Defence Department. No additional bomb shells or suspicious objects were found. The recovered shells will be handed over to the Defence Department for further investigation. Incidents involving old bomb shells are not uncommon in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area. Authorities believe Friday’s shells may have been smuggled into the scrap yard.

The incident comes at a time when tensions between India and Pakistan are escalating after Operation Sindoor. A mock drill was conducted just two days ago in Pimpri to prepare for possible war-like scenarios. Authorities confirmed that all systems responded effectively during the drill. Images of the bomb shells began circulating on social media shortly after the incident, causing a brief panic. However, police assured residents that there was no immediate danger, bringing relief to the local community.