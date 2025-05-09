Pune on High Alert: Security Tightens at Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple Amid Rising India–Pakistan Tensions

A high alert has been issued across the country after Pakistan reportedly attempted an aerial attack. Security agencies in Pune have stepped up vigilance, especially around the popular Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple, which attracts thousands of devotees daily. The temple has been surrounded by heavy police presence due to potential threat inputs. Officers are monitoring all visitors closely, and anti-riot squads have been stationed outside the premises. The alert follows growing tensions between India and Pakistan, with a possible conflict looming.

In response, security arrangements have been intensified across the city. Since Thursday night, police have set up checkpoints in sensitive areas. The Dagdusheth temple has reportedly received threats in the past, leading to increased patrolling and surveillance.

Local police and some military personnel have been deployed in and around the temple zone. Authorities say this is a precautionary step to prevent any untoward incident during the current period of heightened alert.

The Indian military recently foiled Pakistan’s plan to attack the Golden Temple, according to sources. Officials say security forces are working round the clock to ensure public safety.

Authorities have also appealed to the public not to panic. Citizens have been asked to follow only official instructions issued by the government and not to believe in any rumours.