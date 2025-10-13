Pune: One Dead, Two Injured as Shop Owner and Workers Beat Thieves Caught Red-Handed in Chandan Nagar

A shocking incident in Chandanagar, Pune, late on Sunday night left one thief dead and two others seriously injured after they were caught by a shop owner and workers while attempting a burglary.

The deceased has been identified as Nawaz Imtiaz Khan, 26. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. when three thieves entered a scrap shop with the intention of stealing. Workers at the shop noticed them and restrained the thieves.

The shop owner and workers reportedly tied the thieves’ hands and feet and beat them severely. Nawaz Khan died on the spot, while the other two thieves sustained serious injuries.

Chandanagar police rushed to the scene after receiving information early Monday morning. The injured were admitted to Sassoon Hospital for treatment, and the body of Nawaz Khan was sent for post-mortem.

Police have taken the shop owner and several workers into custody and launched an investigation. Preliminary findings suggest the beating occurred in self-defense and in a fit of anger after the thieves were caught red-handed.