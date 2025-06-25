Pune: One Side of Sinhagad Road Flyover Opens, Full Completion Delayed Due to Rain

Pune: To ease traffic near Pune’s Sinhagad Road, the Municipal Corporation has opened one side of the newly constructed flyover. However, the opening of the other side has been delayed due to constant rainfall over the past few days. The remaining work is expected to take at least one to one and a half months to complete. Once fully operational, the flyover will provide significant relief to motorists grappling with daily traffic jams.

The construction of the Sinhagad Road flyover was undertaken by the Municipal Corporation’s Building Department and began on September 21, 2021. The flyover spans approximately 2.5 kilometers, with the section between Vitthalwadi and Fun Time Cinema now complete. Impressively, the project progressed ahead of schedule by six months, allowing the Corporation to inaugurate and open one side of the bridge to traffic on May 1.

On the remaining side of the flyover, asphalting work has been completed in certain areas, while road construction continues in others. Mortar had been poured to prepare the surface, but due to ongoing rain, the completion of this phase has been delayed. The final stages of work will resume once weather conditions improve, with full opening anticipated in the coming weeks.