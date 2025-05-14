Pune Online Fraud Alert: Woman Loses Rs 9.5 Lakh in Task-Based Scam

In a significant cyber fraud a woman from Pune’s Katraj- Kondhwa area allegedly lost Rs. 9.5 lakh with promise of high-paying online tasks. The incident came to light after she filed a complaint with the Bharati Vidyapeeth police, who have now registered a case and launched an investigation.

As per the reports in December 2024, a woman received a scam message promising Rs 1,500 to Rs6,000 daily for promoting a hotel's advertisements on social media. After an initial task yielded Rs 7,500, convincing her of the scheme's legitimacy, she invested Rs 9.5 lakh over four to five months. Following the investment the scammers then ceased contact and provided no returns.

The woman reported the fraud to the police, and Senior Police Inspector Sawalaram Salgaonkar is leading the investigation. Authorities are again urging the public to exercise caution with online job offers and verify their legitimacy before any financial transactions.