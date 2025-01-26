Pune: Over 3,000 Engineers Line Up for Walk-In Interview at IT Company for 200 Positions, Video Goes Viral

Pune, Maharashtra (January 26, 2025): A viral video from Pune has raised alarm over rising unemployment as thousands of engineering graduates stood in long queues for a job interview at an IT company. The video shows the hopeful candidates lining up for the opportunity at the company’s walk-in interview.

पुणे ,महाराष्ट्र



IT कंपनी ने 200 पदों पर नियुक्ति के लिए इश्तहार दिया



हजारों इंजीनियर कंपनी के बाहर लाइन लगाकर खड़े हो गए



न्यू इंडिया में नौकरियां की भी जरूरत है 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/kerP9jdPOQ — Atul Londhe Patil (INDIA Ka Parivar)🇮🇳 (@atullondhe) January 26, 2025

The interview was advertised for just 200 positions. However, around 3,000 engineers showed up, leading to a massive crowd outside the company's premises. It is reported that the queue stretched over a kilometre.

The video, filmed in the Magarpatta area, shows anxious candidates waiting in the scorching sun, hoping for a job in the competitive IT sector. Pune, known for its thriving IT industry, has become a hub for job seekers from across the country. However, lokmattimes.com couldn’t independently verify the job profiles for which the professionals were lined up.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londe shared the video on social media, criticizing the government. “Pune, Maharashtra. An IT company advertised for 200 positions. Thousands of engineers stood in line outside the company. Even in New India, there is a need for jobs,” Londe said.

The competition for IT jobs in Pune has intensified as more young job seekers flock to the city. Securing a position in the sector has become increasingly difficult due to growing unemployment rates.