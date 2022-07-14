Pune: Pargaon dam under water, Sangam island area lost contact

Ranjangaon Sandus (Pune): Due to heavy rains in the dam area for the past few days, water has been released from the dam into Mula Mutha and Bhima rivers. Flooding has occurred in the riverside villages of Shirur and Daund talukas. Many villages have lost contact.

The connection between Daund and Shirur has been cut off due to the dam at Alegaon Paga going underwater. Also, the connection between Sri Sant Raj Maharaj Shetra and Daund Taluka has been cut off due to the underwater bridge over the Mula Mootha river in Sri Santraj Maharaj Bet Ranjangaon area. Since the dam at Sadalgaon has gone underwater, the communication between Daund and Shirur has also been cut off and the dam at Pargaon is submerged underwater. But since the main bridge connecting Shirur and Chaufula in Pargaon is open for traffic, the traffic in this area is running smoothly.

Due to the flood on Bhima river, the beautiful Baba bridge connecting Ranjangaon Sandus and Nagargaon Fata has been newly constructed. So despite the water under the bridge, the bridge is open for traffic. The floods in Mula, Mutha and Bhima rivers have submerged several power transformers, power pumps, farmers' pipelines, meter boxes, panel boxes, causing huge losses of millions of rupees as well as extensive damage to agriculture along the river.