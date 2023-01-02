Pune: Partially burned body of lawyer found case registered
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 2, 2023 08:26 PM 2023-01-02T20:26:02+5:30 2023-01-02T20:29:45+5:30
Police recovered a partially burned body of a lawyer who went missing from Pimpri-Chinchwad on December 31st. The body was discovered along the Maharashtra-Telangana border in Madanur. Shivshankar Shinde has been identified as the dead.
The Wakad police station has received a complaint. During a police search, the body was discovered half burned. Shankar vanished from his office on December 31, 2022. His family then filed a missing person report at the Wakad police station. His body was discovered a few hours later.
Shankar is suspected of getting into a confrontation with an unknown person at his Kalewadi workplace. The police are looking into whether Shivshankar was kidnapped and murdered.