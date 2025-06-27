Pune: Partially Burnt Body of Unidentified Man Found at Bhuleshwar Ghat Foothills

Pune, Maharashtra (June 27, 2025): A partially burnt body of an unidentified man was found near the road leading to Sheru Resort at the foothills of Bhuleshwar Ghat in Yavat on Friday morning. The incident has caused panic in the area.

According to Police Inspector Narayan Deshmukh, the body was discovered around 9 a.m. The victim had deep injuries on the head, right chest, and back, indicating that he was brutally attacked with a sharp weapon.

Read Also | Ladki Bahin Yojana 12th Installment Update: Women Beneficiaries in Maharashtra Likely To Receive Rs 3,000 for May-June; Check Details

Police suspect that the killer attempted to destroy evidence by pouring a flammable substance on the body and setting it on fire after the murder. The identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed.

Assistant Police Inspector Mahesh Mane is leading the investigation into the case.