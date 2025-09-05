Pune: Passenger and Auto Driver Clash Over Uber vs Meter Fare in Koregaon Park, Video Goes Viral

A video recently surfaced online from Pune’s Koregaon Park, reigniting conversations on the state of transport facilities in the city. The clip shows a fierce altercation between a Pune-based autorickshaw driver, reportedly linked to Uber, and a Marathi-speaking commuter who is not originally from Pune. The location, a high-profile neighbourhood, has made the incident even more prominent on social media. The footage highlights the conflict between traditional fare practices and app-based pricing, sparking widespread public debate on whether Pune’s transport system has adapted adequately to modern ride-hailing norms while ensuring fairness for both drivers and passengers.

The rickshaw in question carried the registration number MH 12 3547, which corresponds to Pune city. Though the exact date of the recording remains uncertain, festive Ganeshotsav decorations visible in the area suggest that it was filmed recently. The video captures the commuter insisting, "I am going to pay the money according to the Uber app, not the meter app," while the driver retorts, "Pay me by the meter, not by the Uber app," citing supposed government rules. What began as a disagreement over fare calculations quickly escalated into a fiery confrontation between the two.

As the situation intensified, the commuter accused the driver of trying to threaten him physically, declaring, "You beat me like you threatened. You showed me that stick. I don’t fear you." The rickshaw driver, visibly agitated, responded, "If you verbally abuse me again like you did before, I'll for sure beat you." The exchange underscored the growing tension between app-based services and conventional transport fare systems, leaving bystanders shocked. The dramatic escalation has since become a talking point across digital platforms, drawing mixed responses about legality and driver conduct.

The video’s circulation has triggered strong reactions online. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Pune auto drivers are a menace. I have experienced overcharging of fares multiple times. But I did not contest it. This video showcases the entitled and arrogant behaviour perfectly. The authorities should take strict cognisance of such incidents." In contrast, another user defended the driver, saying, "The rickshawalla is charging by the meter, and he is following the law. As of 1 May, RTO allows meter-based charges for Uber bookings." Many online commentators, however, argued that inconsistent rules are the real issue, demanding clearer and transparent regulations for commuters and drivers alike.