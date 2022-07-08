Pune people to get regular water supply from today due to EID festival

Pune: As a precautionary measure, the Pune Municipal Corporation had decided to supply water to the city during the day from July 4 to 11 as a precautionary measure. However, due to Ashadi Ekadashi and Goat Eid on 10th July, from today (Friday) the city will have regular daily water supply as before.

Meanwhile, due to daytime water supply, societies with hundreds of flats had to rely on tankers. In some places, the water supply was cut off and air was stored in the aqueducts. So it had an effect on the water pressure on the day of water supply. After some time, the water supply was restored. There were technical problems, the water supply department said, adding that tankers were sent there; However, the municipal corporation did not send tankers to the areas where water supply was cut off.

Meanwhile, water was supplied to some parts of the central basin, which is dependent on the mountain water station, late on Thursday morning and at low pressure. So the tanks are not even full. Tankers were demanded from more than 40 places in the area. However, the municipal contractor did not supply the tankers on time. City Congress general secretary Rishikesh Balagude said that the citizens, especially the women, have been affected due to this.

Areas where water supply is planned after deciding to supply water during the day. There is no record of how many drinking water tankers were sent there. Asked in the main section, the strange answer was that the information did not come from Tanker Point, it would come by the end of the month. Tankers have been delivered from Tanker Point for the past several days; But the main account does not get this information on a daily basis. Therefore, it is necessary to find out how much water stagnates at this tanker point.