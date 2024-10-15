Pune Petrol Pump Operators Begin Indefinite Strike Today, Raising Concerns Over Fuel Shortages in City

Petrol pump operators in Pune have initiated an indefinite strike starting Tuesday, halting the supply of fuel tanks to petroleum depots and raising concerns over potential fuel shortages in the city. The Petrol Dealers' Association (PDA) has expressed frustration over persistent issues with faulty tender practices in fuel transportation, which they claim have resulted in increased fuel theft. With no remedial action taken, the operators felt compelled to proceed with the shutdown.

In a previous statement, the PDA criticized oil companies for issuing tenders with unviable rates, compelling dealers to sign blank agreements. They noted that many transporters accepting these low rates have been involved in theft, with 65% apprehended by police amid this unfair system. The PDA also pointed out that oil companies are offering unreasonable rate bands without consulting stakeholders, compromising safety protocols for petroleum transportation and putting the public at risk. The association's repeated appeals to address thefts have been ignored, with over ten theft cases reported in the past two years, the latest occurring a month ago when Pune Police invoked MCOCA.

According to a report of FPJ, the PDA stated that despite substantial investments by companies in theft-proof systems such as e-locking and vehicle tracking, fuel thefts persist. This situation highlights the negligence of company officials responsible for overseeing these systems, prompting police intervention to ensure public safety. The PDA said that these officials remain unpunished for their significant role in compromising the transportation of hazardous materials like petrol and diesel. The organization is calling for the suspension of these officers and the initiation of an investigation into their conduct.