Pune Petrol Pumps To Shut Early? Dealers Warn of 7 PM Closure After Attacks on Staff

Petrol pump owners in Pune have expressed deep concern over the increasing number of assaults on fuel station attendants and have warned that many outlets may be compelled to shut down operations after 7 PM if security is not enhanced. The Pune Petrol Dealers Association issued this warning after two back-to-back attacks at Indian Oil fuel stations in Yerawada and Bhairobanala. As reported by the Times of India, the most recent incident occurred on Sunday night at the IOC pump in Bhairoba Nala, where a group allegedly beat up an attendant. A video clip of the attack circulated widely online, prompting severe public outrage.

Another similar assault had taken place earlier in the week at the Indian Oil outlet in Yerawada, leaving staff across the city worried about their safety. The association has described the growing number of such incidents as extremely troubling, especially for employees working late-night shifts who now feel increasingly unsafe. Representatives have met senior law enforcement officials and submitted written appeals to the Commissioners of Pune City and Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, as well as the Superintendent of Pune Rural Police, demanding immediate and strict action to stop these attacks. Dealers have stated that, although pumps remain open for now, stronger and more visible security measures are urgently needed.

Pune Pulse quoted Dhruv Ruparel, President of the Pune Petrol Dealers Association, saying that attendants are frontline service workers who ensure the city’s fuel supply functions smoothly. He stated that their safety, dignity, and well-being must be protected at all costs and warned that if another staff member is assaulted, the association will take firm collective action. The organisation added that repeated attacks have created a climate of fear, particularly among night-shift workers, and cautioned that if authorities do not improve security measures, petrol pumps across Pune may be forced to close after 7 PM to safeguard their employees.