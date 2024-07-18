Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Arrest One Book Four for Creating Reels Using Pistol

The Chikhli Police has arrested one 26-year-old youth and booked four others for allegedly creating threatening reels using a pistol while riding on a bike near Bhimshaktinagar in Chikhli in Pimpri-Chinchwad commissionerate limits on July 09.

A case was registered on July 17 under section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act and section 37(1)(a) of the Mumbai Police Act against the accused Kunal Ramesh Sathe (age 26, resident of Morewasti, Chikhali, Pune), Umesh Nilesh Bhosale (age 18, resident of Morewasti, Chikhli, Pune), Yash Kamble (resident of Towerline, Chikhli, Pune), Sushil Gore alias Barkya (resident of Nigdi, Pune) and Rohit Mishra owner of Instagram Id maya_0043. Police Constable Ashish Laxman Botke has filed a complaint at the Chikhli police in this regard.

As per the police, the accused allegedly rode a two-wheeler triple seat while the accused Yash Kamble who was riding pillion on the motorcycle swung a pistol in the air while the accused Sushil More alias Barkya was recording a video riding on another bike following Kamble. The accused Rohit Mishra posted the video as a reel on his Instagram handle maya_0043 to incite terror in the locality. The Chikhli police have arrested Kunal Ramesh Sathe (age 26, resident of Morewasti, Chikhali, Pune) while the other four accused are still large. Sathe works as a painter in Chikhli and does odd jobs for a living while the background of the other accused is yet to be determined by the police.

Investigating officer Police Sub Inspector Dattatray More while talking to LokmatTimes.com said, “We have arrested one accused while the search for the other accused is underway. Further investigations will reveal the source from where the firearms were brought and action will be taken accordingly.”

The accused had made several videos that showed them firing a pistol in the air and posting Instagram stories with pistols, liquor bottles, cigarettes and cash on the table. As per the police, the youth created and posted such reels to create terror in the neighbourhood. The accused allegedly are involved in consuming alcohol and other substance abuse before creating reels using illegal firearms.