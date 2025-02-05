Pune: PMC Takes Action Against 19 Private RO Plants Over Contaminated Water Supply Amid GBS Outbreak

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has shut down 19 private reverse osmosis (RO) plants in the Singhagad Road area after water tests revealed contamination. This action comes amid a rise in cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) in the city.

PMC Commissioner issued orders for strict action against the affected RO projects. The water supply department carried out the operation as per these instructions.

The Singhagad Road area, including Nanded, Kirektwadi, Nadoshi, Dhayari, DSK Vishwa, and Ambegaon, had reported a high number of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) cases. Following this, PMC conducted tests on water from its wells and found no contamination. However, water samples from 30 private RO projects, claiming to supply purified water, were tested. Out of these, 19 projects were found to be supplying contaminated water.

Taking the issue seriously, Commissioner Dr. Rajendra Bhosale instructed the water supply department to take action against the private tankers and RO plant operators involved. The department issued notices to the operators of the 19 affected plants and sealed their operations. These plants will be subject to regulations, and operations will not be allowed without the approval of the Food and Drug Administration.