Pune: PMPML Bus Loses Control After Driver Suffers Heart Attack on Laxmi Road; Alert Traffic Cops Avert Major Tragedy

A major accident was averted after a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus lost control after its driver suffered a heart attack while driving through the busy street on Monday night, August 25. Chaos and a tense situation were created among passengers on board the bus after the sudden collapse of the driver while the bus was running.

The incident occurred on the crowded Laxmi Road when people were busy shopping for the upcoming Geneshotsav festival. The vehicle was heading towards Kumbre Park (operated from Kothrud Depot) and had just reached near the CT Post Office on Laxmi Road when the PMPML bus driver, identified as Anil Ambore, collapsed and lost control of the wheel.

Also Read | Pune Road Rage: Car Driver Assaulted by Group for Stopping Biker Riding on Wrong Side in Khadki (Watch Video).

Seeing panic among passengers, two traffic cops rushed to the running bus and managed to stop it and bring out the bus driver to administered CPR to revived driver Ambore. They later shifted him to the nearby hospital for further treatment.

The two braves officers from Faraskhana division are Archana Nimgire and Ramesh Dhaware, timely response to the incident avert major tragedy and also saved driver’s life.