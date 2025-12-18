Pune PMPML Buses: New 25 Electric Double-Deckers to Hit City Roads from New Year - Check Route and Other Details Here

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has taken a final decision to induct 25 electric double-decker buses into its fleet. The tendering process has already been initiated, and commuters in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad are expected to see these buses operating on major routes from the New Year. The PMPML board had earlier approved the proposal, following which a successful 10-day trial was conducted in September on roads across areas such as Hinjawadi, Bhosari, Koregaon Park, and Viman Nagar. The trials demonstrated the buses’ ability to carry more passengers, offering relief during peak-hour congestion.

As the buses are electric, PMPML constituted a three-member expert committee to evaluate battery performance and operational efficiency. After receiving a favourable report, the transport body approved the procurement of 25 e-double-decker buses. Inspired by the positive response to similar buses in Mumbai, PMPML aims to extend the same modern, eco-friendly transport experience to Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad residents. Fully air-conditioned and pollution-free, these high-capacity buses are expected to help reduce traffic congestion. Routes will be finalised after the buses are inducted, based on passenger response and operational feasibility.

Also Read: India tech startups rank 3rd globally in funding, raise $10.5 billion in 2025

Proposed routes for e-double-decker buses:

Hinjawadi Phase 3 to Hinjawadi Phase 3 (circular route)

Ramwadi Metro Station to Kharadi

Magarpatta City to Kalyaninagar Metro Station

Pune Railway Station to Lohgaon Airport

Dehu to Alandi

Chinchwad to Hinjawadi

Key features of the double-decker buses:

Passenger capacity: 60 seated, 25 standing (total 85)

Dimensions: Height 4.75 metres, width 2.6 metres, length 9.5 metres

Approximate cost: Around ₹2 crore per bus

The PMPML board has approved hiring the electric double-decker buses on a rental basis. After studying battery technology in detail, a decision was taken to induct 25 buses, and the tender process is currently underway, said PMPML Chairman and Managing Director Pankaj Devare.