Pune: PMPML Launches New Bus Routes in Chakan MIDC — Check Full Route, Timings, and Stop Details Here

A new bus service serving the residents and workers of the Chakan industrial region has been formally introduced by the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), significantly improving public transit in the area. The program is the result of the Federation of Chakan Industries' (FCI) persistent efforts and follow-ups with several government officials. Director Kamal Kacholia of the Federation of Chakan Industries launched the new bus service close to NTB International Limited. The lack of public transport caused thousands of workers to endure several inconveniences while travelling to and from work every day.

Acknowledging this urgent need, the FCI repeatedly urged the Industries Minister, PMPML officials, industry-friendly officials, and the District Collector to address the area's bus connectivity needs. This has finally satisfied the long-standing demand. The new circular bus service was launched on August 3. Several luminaries attended the event, including Govind Pansare, Vinod Jain, FCI CEO Mr. Dilip Batwal, NTB GM Mr. A. Raja, Siddharam Chadchani, Rajesh Jadhav of the PMPML, and GM Sampat Shelimkar.

Workers in the Chakan industrial region have reported that many businesses lack proper transportation options, forcing them to rely on shared vehicles and two-wheelers. The poor condition of the roads has led to numerous accidents. However, this new bus service is expected to ease travel for both workers and students, while also reducing traffic congestion and the risk of accidents. For the safety and convenience of female passengers, the buses will have female conductors and will operate every half hour.

Also Read: India’s First Tesla Supercharger Goes Live in Mumbai’s BKC

Bus Route:

Circular Route: Ambethan Chowk – Alandi Phata – Nighoje Phata – Mercedes Chowk – Skoda Gate 1 – Sigma Chowk – HP Chowk – Bajaj Company – Mahalunge – Kharabwadi – Chakan – Ambethan Chowk.

Bhosari-Nighoje Route: Bhosari – Chakan Road – Moshi Octroi – Moshi Village – Chimbali Phata – Kurli Phata – Nighoje Phata – Mercedes Chowk – Skoda Gate 2 – Sigma Company – Endurance – Mahindra Company Gate 1 & 2 – Nighoje Village.