Pune Police Bust 91,000 Liters of Chemical Used in Handmade Liquor, Arrest Three in Connection to the Case

Pune: The social security department of Pune police crime branch has busted 91,000 liters of chemicals being used in making liquor worth Rs 36 lakh. A total of three people have been arrested in the operation.

According to reports, the police had received information that a chemical was being manufactured in large quantities to make handmade liquor at Loni Kalbhor. A total of 91,000 liters of chemicals, worth Rs 36 lakh, was destroyed on the spot in seven large iron tanks located at the spot. Following a directive from Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, the police are keeping a close watch on the illegal business.

A case has been registered against the owner of the hand kiln Shankar Tanaji Dhaygude, Shekhar Madhukar Kalbhor, Rahul Damodar Bansode, Section 65F of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, Section 328 of the IPC, 34 of the Loni Kalbhor police station. The case is being investigated further by the police.