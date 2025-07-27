Pune Police Bust Rave Party, Seize Drugs; NCP Leader Rohini Khadse's Husband Detained

In a major crackdown, Pune Police raided a high-profile rave party being held in a flat in the Kharadi area of the city. Among those detained was Pranjal Khewalkar, son-in-law of former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse and husband of Sharad Pawar-led NCP leader Rohini Khadse. The flat, located behind Radisson Hotel, was being used for the party. Along with Khewalkar, police also detained well-known bookie Nikhil Popat and five others. The group included two women and five men. Acting on a tip-off, the Pune Crime Branch conducted the raid in the early hours of the morning.

The raid yielded significant evidence, including narcotic substances, hookahs, alcohol, and marijuana. These were seized from the premises by the police during the operation. All seven individuals found at the flat were taken into custody and later escorted to Sassoon General Hospital for medical examination. Authorities confirmed that Khewalkar and another person had been formally arrested. A case has been registered against all seven under relevant sections. Shockingly, three more women believed to be part of the party managed to flee the scene during the raid. A police manhunt is currently underway to locate them.

The operation took place around 3:30 AM and was executed discreetly to prevent any leaks. Police officials stated that the event was being closely monitored for a few days before decisive action was taken. The involvement of individuals with political and criminal backgrounds has raised serious concerns. This incident has sparked political conversations in Maharashtra, especially due to the connection to a former state minister. Investigations are ongoing, and further arrests may follow. The Pune Police have emphasized that strict action will be taken against those involved in illegal activities, regardless of their status.