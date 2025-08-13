Pune: Police Constables Rescue Woman Who Jumped Into Canal After Family Dispute (Watch Video)

Pune, Maharashtra (August 13, 2025): Two police officers saved a 25-year-old woman who jumped into the canal near Savarkar Chowk late Monday night. According to the reports, the incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. in front of Patil Plaza. Police constables Kiran Pawar and Rahul Unhale were on regular beat duty under Parvati Police Station when they noticed the woman climbing over the canal fence. People nearby tried to stop her, but she jumped into the canal before anyone could reach her.

Pawar immediately jumped into the water to rescue her. The area was dark and the current was strong. Unhale helped from the bank. Both officers managed to bring the woman safely to shore. The officers reportedly said the woman was carried 200 to 250 meters by the canal current. She was caught in thorny bushes, but they were able to rescue her within minutes.

Senior inspector Yashwant Nikam of Swargate police said the woman was admitted to a private hospital on Pune-Satara Road. She is now stable. Nikam said she told police she was upset after arguing with her husband and decided to end her life. "We have recorded the statement of the woman in the hospital. She is completely fine now. She is a housewife. She told us that she was upset after arguing with her husband on Monday evening. Following this, she decided to end her life and reached the canal area around 11.30pm. Some passersby stopped and raised an alarm. Many people gathered at the spot and some of them even tried to speak with her," Nikam said as quoted by TOI.

According to the reports, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sambhaji Kadam announced a reward of ten thousand rupees for each officer. Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and Additional Commissioner Ranjan Kumar Sharma also praised their bravery.