Pune: Police Crack Down on Illegal Liquor Sale During Ganeshotsav, Case Registered Against Three

Pune: Sell and consumption of liquor has been banned in Pune district from August 27 to September 6th 2025. This restriction is to to maintain law and order during Ganesh Chaturthi. However by violating rules some traders were selling the liquor. A team of Khadak police raided shops selling liquor openly in the central part of the city. Police have registered a case against three people in this regard.

The names of those registered are Vaibhav Vijay Dongre (aged 26), Guddu Kumar Bholakumar Kumar (aged 26) and Matka Adda driver Nandu Naik (resident of Shukrawar Peth). Police officer Ashish Chavan has filed a complaint in this regard.

In the backdrop of Ganeshotsav, the District Magistrate has ordered a ban on liquor. Accordingly, on Wednesday (27), the sale of liquor was banned in Pune city and district. Therefore, the police were keeping an eye on those selling liquor. Police officer Ashish Chavan received information that illegal liquor was being sold in a room behind a restaurant in the Shahu Chowk area of ​​Shukrawar Peth. According to the information received, the team raided and arrested liquor sellers Vaibhav Dongre and Gudukumar.

Domestic and foreign liquor bottles, cash and mobile sets worth Rs 1 lakh 10 thousand were seized from their possession. The police have registered a case against Naik and three others. The team of Senior Police Inspector Shashikant Chavan of Khadak Police Station, under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, Hrishikesh Rawale, carried out this action.