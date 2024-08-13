Pune: Police Crime Branch Unit 4 Arrest Murder Accused Absconding for Nine Months

The Pune City Police Crime Branch Unit 4 has successfully arrested an absconding accused booked for murder in Pune. The accused Om Ramchandra Gore (age 20, resident of Jayaprakashnagar, Yerawada) has been absconding for the past nine months after the murder of Abhishek Rathod (age 22, resident of Jayaprakashnagar, Yerwada) on 1 November 2023 out of old feud.

As per the police, Abhishek Rathod was also an on-record criminal and had many serious crimes registered against him. Abhishek had a dispute with Dadya Patole and other members of his gang, the accused along with his accomplice stabbed Abhishek with sharp weapons resulting in his death. The police had earlier arrested the other accomplice of Om connected to the murder while Om Gore was at large.

A team from Crime Branch Unit 4 was investigating another crime registered at the Yerawada Police Station in parallel to the murder investigation. At that time, Police official Rahul Pardeshi received a tip-off from his informer that Om Gore was waiting near a footpath near the Wadia bungalow in Yerwada. Accordingly, a team of Crime Branch Unit 4 trapped Gore and detained him, on further investigation, Gore confessed to the murder. Further investigation is conducted by the Crime Branch.