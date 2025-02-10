Pune Police Parade Man Who Attacked Traffic Cop with Stone (VIDEO)

Pune police arrested and paraded a man accused of attacking a traffic policeman with a stone. The incident occurred in Bhekrai Nagar on Saswad Road, where the accused pelted stones at traffic police officers.

The attack left Head Constable Raje Ganpat Naik seriously injured. Following the incident, police took swift action, apprehended the accused, and filed a case against him at the Kalepadal police station.

Naik, who is assigned to the traffic branch, was managing traffic in the Bhekrai Nagar area on Thursday evening. During his duty, a motorcyclist identified as Bablu Masal was standing on the road while talking on his mobile phone, disrupting traffic flow.

When Naik asked him to move aside, Masal became enraged, pushed the officer, and struck him on the head with a stone before fleeing. The injured policeman was rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

A video of the attack has gone viral on social media. Following the assault, Masal fled to his hometown in Dharashiv. Investigators later discovered that he was residing in Pune for work.

Based on this information, a police team tracked him down and arrested him from Dharashiv. After bringing him back to Pune, officers paraded him through the Bhekrai Nagar area. The incident has sparked discussions about the police's tough action in the area.