Pune Police Seizes Rs 22.90 Lakh in Cash from Trader During Nakabandi Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Pune Police's Static Surveillance Team (SST) Seized Rs 22.90 lakh in cash on Tuesday, October 22, from a trader identified as Baktumal Sukheja, a resident of Daund Tahseel in the Pune district of Maharashtra. The seizure occurred during a nakabandi operation conducted by the Election Commission’s team.

Sukheja was intercepted while claiming he was en route to deposit the funds at a bank located in the APMC market yard. The cash was discovered during nakabandi operations at Manjaru Phata on Solapur Road in view of the state assembly elections. Following the seizure, the police promptly notified the Income Tax Department (IT) for further investigation.

Earlier, the Pune rural police on Monday evening seized Rs 5 crore from a car near Khed-Shivapur toll plaza on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway. "During `nakabandi' (vehicle checking), a white Innova was intercepted. It was checked, and cash was found. Notes of Rs 500 denomination, worth Rs 5 crore, were being transported towards Kolhapur," said Pankaj Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural.

A man among the four people travelling in the car claimed he was a contractor and that the cash belonged to him. The Opposition alleged that the ruling parties were distributing money ahead of the Maharashtra elections.