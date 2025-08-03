Pune: Policeman Among 33 Caught in Gambling Raid Near Modi Ganpati Temple in Narayan Peth

A gambling operation running from the parking premises of Haribhau Sane, located near the iconic Modi Ganpati in Narayan Peth, was busted by Vishrambaug police, leading to the arrest of 33 individuals — including a police officer.

One of the arrested was Assistant Sub-Inspector Mahesh Mahadev Bhutkar, who is currently attached to the Pune police headquarters. Following the incident, Bhutkar was suspended from service after Vishrambaug police submitted a detailed report to the department.

Investigations revealed that the illegal gambling activity was being operated by Vijay Mahadik, who allegedly oversaw the den's day-to-day operations.

Confirming the crackdown, Senior Inspector Santosh Laxman Pandhare of Vishrambaug police station stated, “A total of 33 people were taken into custody during the operation. A comprehensive report has been submitted to the concerned authorities.”

The case was officially registered based on a complaint filed by police constable Ganesh Bhujbal at the Vishrambaug police station.