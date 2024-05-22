Pune Porsche Accident: Accused Minor's Grandfather Linked to Chhota Rajan in Attempted Murder Case

The Porsche car accident case in Pune is taking different turns. The general public was angered after the accused minor, son of a prominent builder was granted bail in just 15 hours despite killing two people under the influence of alcohol. In light of this situation, another instance of a boy from the Agarwal family crashing a luxury car into a divider has resurfaced. Now, shocking revelations are coming out about the grandfather of the minor who defended his grandson in the Juvenile court. It is learned that the grandfather had colluded with Chhota Rajan and opened fire on his own brother's friend.

Also Read | Pune Porsche Accident: Registration of Car Pending Since March Due to Non-Payment of Rs 1,758 Fee

Surendra Kumar Agarwal, grandfather of the minor accused, had arranged to open fire on his own brother over a property dispute. He is said to have taken gangster Chhota Rajan's help to resolve the dispute. Rajan's goons had shot at Agarwal's brother. An FIR was also registered on an attempt to murder in the case. The case was handed over to the CBI after the police first investigated. It is surprising that the juvenile court granted bail to the accused on ridiculous conditions on the assurance of the same grandfather whose case is pending in the court.

Surendra Kumar had a property dispute with his brother RK Agarwal a few years ago. Surendra Kumar had fired at his brother with the help of Rajan. A case of an attempt to murder a man named Ajay Bhosale has been registered at Bund Garden police station. Bhosale is a friend of R K Agarwal. Rajan's goons were sent to kill Bhosale. Bhosale's driver was also injured in the incident. The case is pending in a sessions court in Mumbai.

CBI sources have revealed the information. SK had joined hands with Chhota Rajan to end the dispute with RK. CBI sources said he had met Chhota Rajan's gangster Vijay Purushottam Salvi alias Vijay Tambat in Bangkok. This instance dates back to 2009.