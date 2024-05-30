Pune Porsche Accident Case: AI to Aid Police in Kalyani Nagar Accident Probe

Pune Porsche case is evolving different angles day by day. There are several things that need to be looked into, and to conduct a comprehensive investigation and for the same Pune police will utilize modern techniques. The Kalyani Nagar accident case is being extensively looked into, with the police employing artificial intelligence (AI) technology. They will try to uncover the sequence of events surrounding the accident using this technology, in addition to gathering technical evidence (digital evidence).

Expensive vehicle belonging to builder Vishal Agarwal has been confiscated. The authorities took action against Agarwal's car on January 23, 2024, using CCTV footage that showed the vehicle stopping at a pedestrian crossing in Padchari Pattadhar, Mumbai. Similarly, on February 19, 2024, in Pune, action was taken for Agarwal's car being parked on a pedestrian crossing. To gather more evidence in this case, the entire incident will be analyzed using AI technology. Details about the accident's occurrences are being compiled.

A Panchnama of the incident scene has been drafted, and statements from witnesses have been collected. In addition to statements from two acquaintances of the minor, motorist Gangadhar Herikub also provided a statement. Due to the minors involved, the police visited their residences and informed their families after taking their statements. A meticulous investigation is underway, recognizing that any lapses in evidence collection might favor the accused. Meanwhile, it has come to light that Vishal Aggarwal made 16 calls to Ajay Tavere regarding potential manipulation of the child's blood samples.