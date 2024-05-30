Pune Porsche Accident Case: Congress Leader Nana Patole Alleges Government Cover-Up, Demands CBI Probe

Addressing a press conference at the party office at Tilak Bhavan in Mumbai, State Congress president Nana Patole alleged that the government was trying to save its people by covering things up in the Porsche car accident case. Patole said the SIT committee set up to probe the matter of changes in the test report of a blood sample was a case of misleading the people.

Also Read | Pune Porsche Accident Case: AI to Aid Police in Kalyani Nagar Accident Probe



Patole said, "SIT committee chairman Pallavi Sapale is accused of corruption. While in Miraj Hospital, she committed many malpractices during the corona period. Everyone knows that. She don't have a government vehicle, but uses a rental vehicle with government money. Its monthly rent is in lakhs. How can such a corrupt officer investigate the blood sample change case in Pune impartially? That is why the Congress is demanding a CBI probe into the entire matter," Patole said.

Patole also reiterated that efforts are being made to save doctors, police and political leaders in this accident case because they are all related to someone. Patole said there were two cars when the boys left the pub, they had started a race of cars and that led to the accident.

"The state government should clarify all these things. Dr Taware, who was was arrested for allegedly changing the test report of the blood sample said he would reveal everyone's names, putting his life in danger. Therefore, the government should provide protection to Taware. It is important evidence in the entire case," Patole said.