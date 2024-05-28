Pune Porsche Accident Case: Father, Grandfather of Minor Accused Remanded To Police Custody Till May 31st

Pune District Court on Tuesday sent the father and grandfather of the minor accused involved in the Pune car accident case to police custody till May 31. The Pune Police had booked the father-son for allegedly abducting the driver and forcibly keeping him confined in their bungalow in an attempt to force him to take responsibility for the crime instead of his minor grandson. The driver had filed a case and accordingly the and FIR had been registered under sections 342, 365, 368, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The father and the grandfather were produced to the court and the police demanded seven days police custody of the accused for investigation. JMFC Judge A.A. Pandey granted police custody to the father and the grandfather till May 31.The police custody of the grand father has been extended by the court however a fresh police custody has been granted to the father as he was in judicial custody till May 28.

The police demanded a joint custody of the accused to which the Advocate Prashant Patil who is representing the accused in his defence said that three different FIR has been filed in the same case. The CCTV has already been seized by the police. The defence lawyer claimed that the driver himself approached to the Agarwal house fearing mob lynching. He stayed there and later returned to his house and came back only to take his bike. The public prosecutor in the court stated that the accident is a different case and a joint investigation is required for this case. The public prosecutor also stated that the investigation of the mobile phone is underway and more suspects are involved in the case. The Pune Police commissioner earlier said that efforts were on to try the minor accused as an adult. He confirmed that an effort was made to frame the person employed for driving the Porsche car after the accident, and added that police are investigating his statement



