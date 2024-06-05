Pune Porsche Accident Case: Juvenile Justice Board Extends Remand of Minor Accused to Observation Home Till June 12

The Juvenile Justice Board has extended the custody of the child in conflict with the law (CCL) until June 12 after today's hearing.

The police, in their submission, stated that they needed more time to submit their report on the minor's adult status. They also mentioned that the minor's parents are in police custody and requested 14 days of juvenile home custody for the accused minor.

The Assistant Public Prosecutor, in her argument, stated that the de-addiction counseling of the minor is underway but not yet completed. She highlighted that there may be a threat to the minor as many eyewitnesses were present during the accident and some have assaulted him. Due to the minor's parents being in police custody, she argued that it might be risky to hand over the minor to a third party.

Advocate Prashant Patil, representing the minor accused, argued extensively. However, after hearing both parties, the court extended the juvenile custody of the CCL for seven days.