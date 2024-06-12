Pune Porsche Accident Case: Juvenile Justice Board Extends Remand of Minor Accused to Observation Home Till June 25

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Pune extended the observation home remand of a 17-year-old boy until June 25 on Wednesday. The teenager is accused of being involved in a car crash last month that killed two IT engineers in Pune.

The incident occurred on May 19 in Kalyani Nagar, when a Porsche car driven by the son of a builder collided with a motorbike, resulting in the deaths of IT professionals Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta. Police stated that the minor was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Initially remanded to an observation home until June 12, the JJB has now extended the boy's remand following a hearing. Additionally, the teenager's parents are in police custody related to a case involving the alleged swapping of his blood samples during the investigation.