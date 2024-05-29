Pune Porsche Accident Case: Owners of Cosie and Blak Pubs Apply for Bail, Hearing Today

Pune: The employees, including the owners of Cosie and Blak pubs, who were arrested in connection with the accident case in Kalyani Nagar, have applied for bail after they were sent to judicial custody. The matter will come up for a hearing on Wednesday. All of them were arrested for supplying liquor at the table to the accused minor and his friends.

The boy's father Vishal Surendra Kumar Agarwal (50), a resident of Brahma Suncity, Vadgaon Sheri, Naman Prahlad Bhutada (25), owner of Cosie Pub, Naman, manager Sachin Ashok Katkar (35), Sandeep Ramesh Sangle (35), owner of Blak Pub, Employee Nitesh Dhanesh Shewani (34) and Jayesh Satish Gaonkar (23), manager of Black's bar counter, have been arrested in connection with the case. All of them have been sent to judicial custody by the court.

Agarwal has been arrested in the second case. Naman Bhutada, Sachin Katkar, Sandeep Sangle and Jayesh Gaonkar, who are in judicial custody, have applied for bail. The application will come up for a hearing on Wednesday.

Minor's father and grandfather remanded in police custody till May 31

The boy's grandfather Surendra Kumar was arrested on charges of locking up the driver, pressurising and threatening to kill him. Agarwal was remanded in police custody till May 28. The minor has been kept in a juvenile home until June 4. Vishal Agarwal was sent to 14-day judicial custody. The court remanded the duo in police custody till May 31 after the public prosecutor said they would investigate the duo together after the Sassoon Hospital case.