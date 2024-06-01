Pune Porsche Accident Case: Police Gets Permission from Juvenile Justice Board to Probe Minor Accused

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) has granted permission to the Pune Police to question the 17-year-old minor involved in a luxury car accident that resulted in the deaths of two individuals. Reports indicate that the police have been authorized to interrogate the teenager for a period of two hours on Saturday.

According to norms, the presence of a parent is required during the interrogation of a minor. However, since the minor's father, realtor Vishal Agarwal, is in jail and his mother, Shivani Agarwal, is reportedly unreachable, a member of the JJB will be present during the questioning, media reports said.

The JJB initially granted bail to the accused following the May 19 accident, which sparked public outrage over what was perceived as leniency. Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed shock and astonishment at the decision. Subsequently, the JJB revoked the juvenile's bail and remanded him to an Observation Home until June 5.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government had formed a committee to investigate whether proper procedures were followed by the JJB when issuing the bail order. The committee is conducting an inquiry and is expected to submit its findings next week.