Pune Porsche Accident Case: Swapped Blood Sample Belongs to Woman, Speculations of Accused Minor's Mother's Involvement

Mumbai: According to sources, the swapped blood samples of the accused minor in the Pune Porsche accident case belong to a woman. The report inquiring malpractice of doctors from the Sassoon Hospital in collecting blood samples of the minor has brought forth this revelation. This has given rise to speculations that the blood sample may belong to the accused boy's mother.

After the accident last week, the accused was taken to Sassoon Hospital to obtain his blood samples. However, the police were given different blood samples by the doctors. Thus, no irregularities were found in the blood test. However, for a few days, the question of whose blood exactly it was had remained unanswered. The committee investigating the case submitted its report on Wednesday, which revealed that concerned doctors failed to follow protocol. Additionally, no inspection was done to see if the accused could walk properly.

Dr Kale on Compulsory Leave, Two Doctors Suspended

After the submission of the report, the Medical Education Department sent Sassoon Hospital's Dean Dr Vinayak Kale on compulsory leave whereas two doctors involved in swapping blood samples have been suspended. Sassoon Hospital's Forensic Department head Dr. Ajay Taware and Medial Officer Dr. Shrihari Halnor are already under arrest in the case. Forensic Department peon Atul Ghatkamble has also been suspended. It was also reported that the two doctors were taken to Sassoon for their medical examination.

According to sources, three individuals were present in Sassoon hospital while the blood samples were taken. Reportedly, Vishal Agarwal had sent a person to meet the peon Ghatkamble. These three individuals are on the police's radar and the Crime Branch is on the lookout for them.

Addressing the developments, Minister Hasan Mushriff stated, " After the report of the inquiry committee in the Sassoon case, action has been taken against those responsible. The dean should have questioned MLA Sunil Tingre's referral of Dr Taware."

Rajiv Nivatkar, commissioner of the Medical Education Department has stated that the inquiry committee's report has been sent to the government for proper action.