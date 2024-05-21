Pune Porsche Accident Case: Vishal Agrawal, Father of Vedant Who Killed Two Techies with Car, Arrested in Aurangabad

Pune Police have arrested the father of a 17-year-old boy involved in a fatal accident where his speeding Porsche collided with a bike, resulting in the deaths of two people. Vishal Agrawal was arrested in Maharashtra's Aurangabad following the filing of a case against him on Monday.

After forming multiple investigative teams, Pune Police successfully arrested Agrawal early Tuesday morning from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar vicinity. Vishal Agarwal will be produced before the court in Pune by afternoon today.

Vishal Agarwal was booked under sections 3, 5 and 199 of the Motor Vehicles Act and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act for permitting his minor son to drive a car and allowing him to consume alcohol and drive despite knowing that he is a minor. However, Vishal’s son was granted conditional bail by the court on the grounds that he is a minor.

Two young IT professionals were killed after a speeding Porsche car driven by Vedant Agarwal rammed into a two-wheeler after he was returning from a party at a Pub at Koregaon Park on Sunday. Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar stated that “the car was registered in Vishal Agarwal's name and was on the streets of Pune since March without a valid RTO registration. We have booked Vishal for allowing his minor son to drive.”

The Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on record stated that Vedant Agarwal was under the influence when he was driving the car accordingly the Pune police will to a higher court to continue the trial as a major accused.

