Pune Porsche Accident: Department of Women and Child Development to Investigate JJB Member

The Child in Conflict with the Law (CCL) involved in the Kalyaninagar Porsche car accident that killed two techies was granted conditional bail within 15 hours of the crime by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on May 19. The JJB board member, Dr. Laxman Danawade, who granted the bail, is now under scrutiny and may soon be interrogated by the Pune Police. The bail conditions, which included writing a 300-word essay, traffic service, psychiatric consultation, and other measures, sparked public outrage and were widely mocked. Many memes were created to ridicule the JJB’s lenient bail conditions.

However, the Pune Police later challenged the bail in the Juvenile Court, and the minor accused was subsequently placed in juvenile home custody until May 25. In response to the controversy, the Department of Women and Child Development has appointed an independent committee and initiated an inquiry into the matter. The department has decided to review the JJB’s judgment. Following the accident on May 19, Dr. Danawade promptly convened the Juvenile Justice Board despite it being a Sunday, a holiday. He also summoned Dattatraya Kute, Superintendent of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Industrial School and Observatory, for the hearing.

Questions are being raised about the conduct of the JJB members after the accident, particularly given that the father of the minor accused allegedly bribed Dr. Ajay Taware and Dr. Srihari Halnore to alter the blood samples. There are also suspicions that the JJB members accepted bribes to grant the bail order.

Also Read: Pune Porsche Accident Case: Owners of Cosie and Blak Pubs Apply for Bail, Hearing Today

Investigation agencies are currently examining call records to determine the contacts made by the father of the minor accused on the day of the accident. This investigation aims to uncover any potential corruption or misconduct in the handling of the case.