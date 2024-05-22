Pune Porsche Accident: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Pawar Calls for Thorough Investigation Amid Public Outcry

"We have nothing to do with the Pune accident case. Even if my son had done such an act, I would have ordered action, investigated the accident, and taken an appropriate legal decision," Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said while commenting on the Pune Porche accident.

Two innocent youths were killed after being hit by a luxury car driven by a minor in the Kalyani Nagar area. Within 15 hours of the accident, the minor was granted conditional bail. People have now taken to social media to demand action against the minor. The police have also come into action mode.

Ajit Pawar group MLA Sunil Tingre was accused of hushing up the case. Tingre, however, said the allegations were meant to defame him. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has called up the Pune Police Commissioner and asked him to conduct an inquiry into the matter and take an appropriate legal decision.