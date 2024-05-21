Pune Porsche Accident: Grieving Family Seeks Justice, Claims Police and Hospital Staff Not Cooperating In Probe (Watch Video)

The family of Aneesh Awadhia, a software engineer who tragically lost his life in a car accident in Pune, is calling for justice and government support. Aneesh’s grandfather, Atma Ram Awadhia, expressed his grief and frustration over the lack of cooperation from the authorities." Aneesh went to Pune for his studies, and after completing them, he started working as a software engineer there. On May 19, he was hit by a speeding luxurious car," said Atma Ram Awadhia. "We are observing that Maharashtra police and hospital staff are not cooperating with us. I demand the government to make up for our loss."

#WATCH | Umaria, Madhya Pradesh: On the Pune car accident case, deceased Aneesh Awadhia's grandfather Atma Ram Awadhia says, "... He went to Pune for studies, then he started working as a software engineer there. On May 19, he was hit by a speeding luxurious car... I demand the… pic.twitter.com/FfMv38l7D3 — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2024

Aneesh’s father, Om Prakash Awadhia, expressed deep sorrow and frustration over the lack of assistance from the authorities."Our elder son was bearing the expense of the education of our younger son. Now, how will we continue his education?" said Om Prakash Awadhia. "Neither the police nor the government supported us." Aneesh Awadhia had moved to Pune for his studies and had successfully secured a job as a software engineer. On May 19, he was struck by a speeding luxury car, resulting in his untimely death. The incident has left the Awadhia family devastated, grappling with the emotional and financial repercussions.

#WATCH | Umaria, Madhya Pradesh: On the Pune car accident case, deceased Aneesh Awadhia's father, Om Prakash Awadhia says, "... Our elder son was bearing the expense of education of our younger son. Now, how will we continue his education?... Neither the police nor the government… pic.twitter.com/TmskJaAe1I — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2024

Pune Police has arrested father of the 17-year-old boy who had been absconding after a case was registered against him. An officer said that he was held in Maharashtra’s Sambhajinagar, and will be brought to Pune commissioner’s office by 4pm.Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said, “Police have taken the incident seriously, and have taken action under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). We moved two applications in this case. We also took action under sections 75 (punishment for cruelty to child) and 77 (penalty for giving intoxicating liquor or narcotic drug or psychotropic substance to a child) of Juvenile Justice Act against the father of the accused.” “Any misconception of soft peddling by the police is not correct. Any one found supporting the accused shall be dealt with severe punishment. Have faith in us. Guilty shall be punished irrespective of his economic strata.” Pune police further said.



