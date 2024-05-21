Pune Porsche Accident: State Excise Department Seals Both Pubs That Served Alcohol to Minor

The Maharashtra State Excise Department has sealed two pubs in Pune for allegedly supplying alcohol to minors involved in a recent Porsche car accident. Cosie at Hotel Trillion Security Private Limited and Blak at Panchshil Infrastructure (Oak Wood) Marriott Suites were closed immediately following directives from the Pune collector. The action is part of a wider special inspection campaign by the department to ensure compliance with liquor laws across the city.

The inspections focus on:

Prohibiting the sale of foreign liquor to minors.

Enforcing a 1:30 am closing time for foreign liquor sales.

Verifying employment letters for female waitstaff issued by the Excise Department and prohibiting them from serving liquor after 9:30 pm.

These regulations aim to curb illegal activity and promote safe, legal alcohol consumption. Establishments found in violation face penalties, including suspension or revocation of liquor licenses, and potential criminal charges.

The Commissioner of State Excise, Mumbai, has directed the Pune department to take decisive action against non-compliant establishments.