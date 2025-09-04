Pune: Railway Police Arrest Two Thieves, Seize 20 Stolen Mobile Phones Worth Rs 1.9 Lakh

Pune: Railway Police has arrested two thieves who used to steal mobile phones from passengers while they are boarding trains. During investigation police learned that individuals residing in a hut at Signal Chowk, Mangalwar Peth, were stealing and hoarding mobile phones from Pune residents. Authorities has sized 20 mobile phones worth Rs 1 lakh 90 thousand from them. Upon further questioning of the two, it was found that they buy mobile phones from the old market without any verification and sell them to any customer at a trivial price. Similarly, both of them confessed that they were stealing mobile phones.

Arrested accused identified as Buddharaj Morpal Bagdi (32, resident of Diloda, Taluka Bara, District Bara, Rajasthan) and Amarlal Hansraj Bagdi (22, resident of Bada ka Balaji, Taluka Bara, District Bara, Rajasthan). 20 mobile phones have been seized from the hut of the duo, who were living in a hut at Signal Chowk in Mangwar Peth.

On August 30 around 9 pm, Sanjay Madiya Dindod, a friend of Rituraj Diliprao Katkar (26, Jagdamba Society, Vadgaon Sheri), had his mobile phone stolen while boarding the general compartment of the Danapur Express on Platform 1. He filed a complaint with the railway police. The police action was conducted under the guidance of SP Ashwini Sanap, Additional SP Rohidas Pawar, SDPO Jairam Paygude, Sr. PI Pramod Khopikar, PSI Yashwant Salunke, Asst. PF Sunil Kadam, Anil Dangat, PC Chhaya Chavan, Nilesh Bidkar, PA Siddharth Waghmare, Nemaji Kendere, Maratkar, RPF Inspector Yadav, PSI Lad, Yuvraj Gaikwad, Vishal Mane, and Rasul Sayyed.