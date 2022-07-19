Pune Rain: Light rain in Pune city for next four days

Pune: The weather in Pune city was cloudy all day on Monday, and there were rain-like ripraps. Light rain is expected in the city in the next four days. The city recorded 2.9 mm of rain till half past five on Monday evening. Lohgaon received 3 mm rainfall. The rainfall has reduced in the catchment area of ​​all the four dams that supply water to Pune. Khadakwasla 5 mm, Panshet 27 mm, Varasgaon 33 mm, Temghar 10 mm rained till 5 pm in these dams. A total of 18.58 TMC of water has been stored in all the four dams. This stock is 63.73 percent of the total capacity.

The low pressure area formed over the coast of Saurashtra and Kutch in the Arabian Sea has moved westward and has transformed into a weak low pressure area. As a result, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that the amount of rainfall in the state will decrease. Accordingly, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain at some places only in Akola and Amravati districts of Vidarbha on Tuesday. Rest of the state will receive moderate rainfall. It is predicted that the rain will decrease further in the next three days.