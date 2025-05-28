Pune Rains: City Faces Waterlogging as Heavy Rains Resume After Morning Break

Pune has been receiving heavy to moderate rainfall from past five to six days. But on Tuesday the intensity of rainfall seemed to have reduced. Citizens experienced relief as the city received 15.7 millimeters of rain throughout the day. The rain, which had ceased on Wednesday morning, resumed with heavy downpours in the afternoon.

Pre-monsoon conditions transitioned into monsoon rains, causing continuous rainfall in the city and district. Heavy rains on Sunday and Monday impacted the city and the Daund, Baramati, Shirur, and Indapur talukas. The intensity lessened slightly on Tuesday, but Wednesday morning brought cloudy weather followed by heavy afternoon rains, leading to widespread water accumulation and travel difficulties.

The India Meteorological Department forecasts continued cloudy weather in the city on Wednesday, with a chance of light to moderate rainfall. Heavy rain is possible in isolated areas of the Ghat region. Due to the low pressure areas formed over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal as well as the system in Madhya Pradesh.

The intensity of rain has increased in the state, and 80 percent of the state will be covered by monsoon in the next three to four days. North Maharashtra, which has been affected by the pre-monsoon rains, is also likely to receive good rain in the next three to four days.