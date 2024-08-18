Pune Rains: City Hit by Severe Waterlogging Amidst Persistent Downpour Railway Stations and Roads Flooded

Pune has once again faced severe waterlogging due to persistent rainfall. The downpour has caused significant traffic disruptions, with numerous vehicles breaking down on flooded streets. The rain on Saturday led to flooding at Pune railway station, where passengers were scrambling to protect their belongings. The station's portico and front yard were inundated, and platform number 4 experienced roof leaks.

Vikas Deshpande, a representative of the Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) and Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (DRUCC), remarked, “The water accumulation on the platform has created hazardous conditions, particularly for children and elderly passengers. The lack of dry areas has caused overcrowding, with many passengers calling for urgent repairs to prevent further complications and potential accidents.”

Auto driver Satish Ghadge highlighted the difficulties passengers face in commuting to and from the station due to the waterlogged streets. Indu Dubey, the Divisional Railway Manager in Pune, explained, “The station’s umbrella gate area is slightly lower than the surrounding roads, which contributes to water runoff. As soon as the problem was identified, our team took action to clear the path.”

After a period of ten days without rain, Pune experienced a heavy downpour yesterday that lasted for one to one and a half hours. The city has since seen more heavy rain, raising concerns among residents. The working class, returning home after a day's work, has been particularly impacted, with many finding themselves stuck in traffic due to the waterlogged roads. The Sinhagad Road area continues to experience heavy rainfall.