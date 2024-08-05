Pune Rains: CM Eknath Shinde Holds Meeting, Reviews Flood-Affected Areas, Says “I Have Instructed Concerned Officials to..."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde convened a meeting with senior Pune district officials and police representatives to assess the situation following recent heavy rains.

Earlier in the day, Shinde visited flood-affected areas and spoke with residents impacted by the flooding.

Shinde addressed the flood crisis, stating, "People staying on the banks of the river and those living in buildings falling on the 'Blue Line' (imaginary line to mark potential flood zone) should be rehabilitated appropriately. I have instructed concerned officials to find a permanent solution to various civic issues in Pune. I also held a review of the riverfront development project and instructed officials to make sure that this project shouldn't block river waters or the flow of the river in any way."

The city has faced persistent heavy rainfall in recent days. On Sunday, the Indian Army conducted relief operations in Ekta Nagar due to ongoing rain and excess water release from the Khadakwasla Dam. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Pune on Monday, forecasting "heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated ghat areas and light to moderate rain in the plains." The IMD expects heavy rainfall in ghat areas and moderate rainfall in plains through August 7.