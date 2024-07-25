Pune Rains: Continuous Downpour Leads Khadakwasla Dam to Release Water, Army Deployed

The rain continues in Pune, lashing the entire city since last night. As a result, the Khadakwasla dam is currently discharging water. At 4 PM, the Department of Protection plans to release 35,574 cusecs into the Mutha River. In response, army personnel have been deployed to the Sinhagad Road area.

Earlier today, a similar volume of water was released, resulting in flooding that forced many residents into the streets. Some citizens found themselves trapped in various locations and required rescue from local authorities and the fire brigade. To prevent further flooding this evening, 100 soldiers from the 24th Maratha Battalion in Aundh have arrived in the Sinhagad Road area.

Efforts are underway to evacuate residents from Ektangari, Nimbajnagari, and Anandnagar to safer locations, with particular attention being given to moving patients. However, some residents are hesitant to leave their homes. With more water scheduled to be released from the Khadakwasla dam at 4 PM, preparations are already in progress. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed army personnel to assist in the response, and soldiers are now stationed in the Sinhagad Road area